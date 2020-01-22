Charlottesville City Council listens to recommendations on how to spend surplus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city councilors are getting some insight on how to spend millions of dollars left over from the 2019 fiscal year. The city had a surplus of $5.8 million for the last fiscal year.
On Tuesday, councilors got some recommendations on where that money should go. Charlottesville city councilors take a look at the end balance of funds left at the end of every fiscal year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, most councilors generally agreed with the staff recommendations, but are adjusting allocation amounts. Councilors recommended adding money to the Equity Fund and Human Services Fund.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed the city set aside money to raise employees’ salaries that make less than $50,000 a year. "I would like for us to consider putting $350,000 into potentially increasing their salaries, now I know it's not a one-time expense, but I've asked in the meetings that you know we consistently have the surplus, I understand we may not have it."
Some councilors did not agree with using the surplus to increase pay, but it will be further evaluated. Council did not make any decisions on the money on Tuesday.
They will be made at the next meeting after a public hearing.
