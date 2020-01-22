Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority hosts public meeting to discuss growth, terminal area plan study

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Passenger use at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport more than doubled from 178,000 to about 380,000 fliers in the last decade.
On Tuesday, the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority held a public meeting to get thoughts on how to keep up with that growth. The authority used the opportunity to introduce the upcoming airport terminal area plan study, which forecasts the best ways to go about expanding or improving the terminal to make passengers more comfortable.
“When an airport is not growing and planning for the future they become stagnant and they can't handle future growth. You can’t wait until you're behind the curve and try to catch up. You have to be ahead of it,” Executive Director at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority Melinda Crawford said.
One of the things being looked at is how to improve the heating, the air condition and the electrical for a building built in 1992.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.