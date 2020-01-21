Another Very Cold Night. Temps to Slowly Edge Back Up.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the clutches of an Arctic airmass will make for another very cold overnight with widespread lows in the teens.
Clear skies, dry air and light wind will allow temperatures to drop back into the cold teens by early Wednesday morning. Another day of abundant sunshine with afternoon highs edging into the low 40s for most locations. Temperatures to rebound, as this high moves offshore by Thursday and the late week, and the next storm system to our west takes shape, southerly wind flow will help to boost temperatures back to more seasonable levels.
Currently, later Friday into Saturday is the next chance for any precipitation and this next system looks to bring us rain. It could end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, before wrapping up Saturday evening. Sunday is trending drier with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 and breezy.
Tonight: Clear and very cold again. Lows widespread 10s.
Wednesday: More sunshine, chilly. Highs in the low 40s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry for most of the day. Rain arrives Friday night. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.
Saturday: Rainy with highs near 50. The rain may end as a little wet snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
