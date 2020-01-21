Young ‘Hoos still finding their way in ACC play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has already lost as many games this season, as they did in the previous two years combined.
UVa is 12-6 overall, and 4-4 in conference play.
The Cavaliers’ lineup is still getting fine-tuned.
Freshman Casey Morsell was second on the team in points and minutes played in the 53-51 loss against the Wolfpack on Monday night.
“We’re learning from our losses," says Morsell. "There’s a lot of new guys in the locker room. I feel like everybody is still just trying to figure it out.”
Head coach Tony Bennett adds, "They’re getting thrown into the fire, and it’s challenging, but it’s the best thing for their games, in the future, if they can withstand it. That’s why the message is to them, ‘You just got to keep locking in.’ We’re trying to get it done, and win games, but I know this will produce some fruit later on. It’s a little bit of a painful process, but I like how we responded, and there’s a lot of games left.”
There was some celebrating in the Commonwealth.
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts grew up in Lynchburg, and still has a lot of friends and family in the area.
“Most of the people I know are at home right now, wishing they were at the game, so they could be jumping up and down with us, and going to get ice cream," Keatts said, with a smile. "I’m sure when I get to my phone I’ll have a hundred text messages, or more.”
Virginia will be back in action at Wake Forest on Sunday at noon.
