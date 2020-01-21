UVA nonpartisan affiliate weighs in on Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On this first day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a nonpartisan group out of the University of Virginia is weighing in. On Tuesday, the Senate got to work setting rules for the proceedings.
The Miller Center’s CEO and president, Bill Antholis, is studying the ways this impeachment process is similar and different from those of former presidents Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Andrew Johnson.
“This is now the third impeachment trial. That’s rarer than Congress declaring war, and it’s almost as serious because it’s undoing an election, and the founders knew that that was the danger of the impeachment process, but they saw a bigger danger which is that the President would not be subject to the rule of law,” Antholis said.
Antholis says whether or not voters see these proceedings as fair could have an impact on November’s election.
