Sunny and seasonably cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies and cold temperatures to start the work and school day. As high pressure tracks east, temperatures will become more seasonal by Wednesday. Wall to wall sunshine will contribute to above normal conditions by the end of the week into the weekend. Meanwhile, a newly developed west coast storm will track across the country. Showers will move in later Friday into Saturday. Higher elevations may see the rain end as snow showers later Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday as temperatures remain a little above normal. Stay warm !