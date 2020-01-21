Sunny and seasonably cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies and cold temperatures to start the work and school day. As high pressure tracks east, temperatures will become more seasonal by Wednesday. Wall to wall sunshine will contribute to above normal conditions by the end of the week into the weekend. Meanwhile, a newly developed west coast storm will track across the country. Showers will move in later Friday into Saturday. Higher elevations may see the rain end as snow showers later Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday as temperatures remain a little above normal. Stay warm !
Today: Mostly sunny and cold, High: upper 30s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert...Mostly clear & frigid, Low: around 20
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: 45...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with early rain, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.