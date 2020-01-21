Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has most successful year to date in 2019

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) is looking toward the future after celebrating a record 2019. Passenger numbers climbed more than 44% from 2018 to 2019.
SHD Executive Director Greg Campbell said United Express operator SkyWest is the key contributor toward this success. After some turbulent years with other airlines, SkyWest came in the spring of 2018, and business has been booming since then.
"They've provided really exceptionally reliable service. It's well connected to their two hubs at Chicago and Dulles. The fares are competitive and its jet service, which is something the community, has wanted for a very long time,” Campbell said.
The airport's best month to date was December. More than 3,700 passengers came through. It's expecting a banner 2020, with additional service to both destinations it serves.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport shattered record after record in 2019 and in December, they had their highest passenger traffic month to date.
SHD executive director Greg Campbell said 2019 was the best year for the airport since its opening in the late 1950s.
He says the success was largely due to United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines flights being available.
Now, people in the Shenandoah Valley don't need to drive to a further airport for service.
"Now our travelers here in the valley are able to access the same level of service they can get elsewhere," Campbell said. "We're starting to see people come back that maybe had to seek other options in the past because maybe the service wasn't quite what they needed."
Campbell said United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines have provided well-connected, reliable jet service to United hubs in Dulles and Chicago, which he said the community has wanted for a long time.
The previous record for most passengers was 3,362 passengers in October 2018.
In 2019, this record was broken in July, again in October, then again in December, where SHD saw the highest month to date with 3,721 passengers.
SHD reported a 44 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2019 compared to 2018.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.