Severe clear through mid-week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures this morning were the coldest since last winter! Morning lows ranged from the single numbers to the teens. A northerly wind flow will keep us seasonable through mid-week. Dry weather will continue through most of Friday.
A storm system coming across the West Coast will arrive here by Friday night into Saturday. It’ll bring mostly a cold soaking rainfall. It could end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.
It’ll become breezy and turning drier for next Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Light north breeze.
Tuesday night: A starry sky, frosty and frigid. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs in the seasonable 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mainly dry for most of the day. Highs in the 40s. Rain arrives Friday night. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Rainy with highs near 50. The rain may end as a little wet snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening. Keep checking back for updates. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Drying and breezy. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 40s. Mostly to partly sunny.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
