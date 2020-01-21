Severe clear through mid-week

Rain and a little snow by weekend

Frosty and frigid tonight, looking at the next storm system
By Josh Fitzpatrick | January 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:27 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures this morning were the coldest since last winter! Morning lows ranged from the single numbers to the teens. A northerly wind flow will keep us seasonable through mid-week. Dry weather will continue through most of Friday.

A storm system coming across the West Coast will arrive here by Friday night into Saturday. It’ll bring mostly a cold soaking rainfall. It could end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

It’ll become breezy and turning drier for next Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Light north breeze.

Tuesday night: A starry sky, frosty and frigid. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs in the seasonable 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Mainly dry for most of the day. Highs in the 40s. Rain arrives Friday night. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Rainy with highs near 50. The rain may end as a little wet snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening. Keep checking back for updates. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Drying and breezy. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 40s. Mostly to partly sunny.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.