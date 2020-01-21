Proposed bills could impact ‘skill machine’ case in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Newly proposed bills in the General Assembly could settle the debate over the legality of “skill machines” in the commonwealth. These games disappeared from convenience stores and gas stations in Charlottesville when Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania declared them illegal.
Three “skill machine” manufactures filed a federal lawsuit last year, arguing their devices are legal under state code, and that Platania’s decision violates their constitutional rights. The plaintiffs claim they had received third-party confirmation that their machines are skill-based.
Proposed legislation in both Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate could render this lawsuit moot. These laws would specifically add the play of any “skill” game into the definition of illegal gambling in Virginia.
“I don’t know anyone who looks at this and doesn’t say, ‘that looks like, functions as a slot machine.’ Now the vendors have constructed an argument that there is an element of skill involved, but obviously if you’ve seen them in local stores and seen people playing them, most people are treating it as a way to gamble,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said.
Additionally, lawmakers are considering bills that would make “skill machines” regulated by the Virginia Lottery Board.
Platania tells NBC29 that he is unable to comment publicly, as he is currently being sued by Queen of Virginia, one of the manufacturers that is a plaintiff in the federal case.
