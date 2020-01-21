Jefferson Area Board for Aging program sees 42% increase in service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare can be confusing, but an organization in central Virginia is expanding its work to help seniors find the right plan.
In 2019, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) helped more than 3,000 people figure out which Medicare plan works best for them. That’s up by 42% from 2018.
Staff says the average person who got help from JABA counselors saved more than $1,000 on their prescriptions.
“We have been growing this program over the last 4 or 5 years, and steadily just getting a reputation in town to being able to help people. This is a free service that's provided to help anybody who needs help with Medicare or Affordable Care Act counseling,” Randy Rodgers, manager of community services at JABA, said.
Thanks to a generous donation last year, JABA has opened a second office to help more people seeking counseling. They’re also looking for more volunteers.
