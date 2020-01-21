Dozens march in Waynesboro for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens braved the cold on Monday in Waynesboro to walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. - including the city’s mayor, city manager, and city planner.
The Community March started Monday afternoon at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in downtown and ended at the Rosenwald Community Center.
Event Organizer Estello Randolph says the march is a way to honor not only King but others who’ve made a difference for the black community. “Martin Luther King didn’t just fight for injustice or injustice for just blacks. He was about injustice for anyone. I realized that my youth do have the day off, but they do nothing on Martin Luther king so nobody’s really talking about him.”
After the march, attendees enjoyed a ceremony that included music and a message to let go of hate and live life with love in your heart.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.