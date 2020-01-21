Charlottesville reviewing applications for civilian review board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is taking a first look at some of the people who want to be part of the Civilian Review Board (CRB), which will oversee the city’s police department.
Eight seats are available on the CRB, but now councilors need to decide which applicants can help keep the board representative of different groups within Charlottesville.
Initially, the application process was set to close in December, but City Council decided to extend that deadline until January 15. Vice Mayor Sena Magill says she feels that decision helped bring more variety to the applicants, and makes sure everyone knows how much time this work could take up.
“The holidays always mess things up: people are out of town, people aren't paying as much attention, they're overwhelmed in their personal lives. So by keeping it open longer really gave people a chance to see that now was the time, what was going on, and to evaluate their lives as to whether or not they could commit to this,” Magill said.
The vice mayor says Charlottesville City Council will begin to decide which of the 25 applicants go on to the next step in the process - interviews with councilors – during its meeting Tuesday, January 21.
