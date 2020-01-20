Woodbrook Elementary School hosts 6th annual “Walk a Mile for Martin” event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an Albemarle County elementary school hosted an event that invited hundreds of community members to walk for any cause they believed in.
Woodbrook Elementary held its sixth annual "Walk a Mile for Martin" event on Monday morning. Walkers braved the freezing weather to stand up for what they believe in.
Walkers wrote their causes on stickers, which they wore while they trekked a mile, five laps, around Woodbrook’s track. After their lap, they turned the stickers in so everyone could see what they were walking for.
"It feels really great because some people say that while we’re working towards Martin - Dr. King’s dream. We have not made it there yet but to see so many people from so many different walks of life, culture and so much diversity come together and walk for something they support, it just warms my heart,” Shay Carter-Shifflett, a teacher at Woodbrook Elementary School, said.
Walkers combined to march more than 500 miles.
