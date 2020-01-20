Volunteers spend hours cleaning up a portion of the Rivanna Trail for MLK Day of Service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many had the day off, some spent Monday hard at work beautifying a central Virginia river. The Rivanna Conservation Alliance (RCA) led a group to clean up the Rivanna and the Rivanna River Trail.
Volunteers spent several hours picking up trash, everything from yard signs to cardboard boxes. The group says it’s all part of MLK Day of Service.
"We have a great group of volunteers that are joining us today on the day of service we are cleaning up some trash and litter along the River Trail. To keep trash out of our rivers and streams and prevent it from flowing downstream,” Rachel Pence, with the RCA, said.
The RCA says they frequently hold these cleanups. It’s all part of their mission to protect the river and its tributaries with education and outreach.
