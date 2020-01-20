UVA women’s basketball falls to rivalry Virginia Tech at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball team fell 69-61 against rivalry Virginia Tech on Saturday, January 19th at John Paul Jones arena in the Commonwealth Clash.
“In the second half, we kind of fell off a little bit," says UVA head coach Tina Thompson.
“We just missed our assignments. Although we were able to score the ball consistently, we just couldn’t stop either putting them on the line or denying them to get to their comfortable or sweet spot shots,” says Thompson.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with 17 points. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint scored 15 points.
“The biggest take away from today’s game is to put four quarters together," says Toussaint. "We started off really well going into halftime.”
All five Virginia Tech starters finished the game with double-digit points led by Dara Mabrey with 15 points. Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points with 10 rebounds.
“We came out in the second half,” says head coach of Virginia Tech Kenny Brooks.
"We made a tremendous adjustment and I thought we took off from there, and it kind of propelled our offense.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.