UVa OC Robert Anae interviews at Hawaii

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team may need to replace a member of its coaching staff in the near future, as offensive coordinator Robert Anae was reportedly in Honolulu over the weekend to interview for the head coaching position at the University of Hawaii.
The move would be a return home, as Anae is a native of Hawaii.
He has been Bronco Mendenhall’s offensive coordinator for thirteen of the last fifteen years (2005-2010, 2013-current), and moved from BYU to Charlottesville with Mendenhall and most of his staff in 2016.
The Virginia football team (9-5, 6-2 ACC) averaged 32.1 points per game in 2019.
The Rainbow Warriors went 10-5 last year, and beat BYU 38-34 in the Hawaii Bowl.
