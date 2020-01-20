UVA clinic celebrating 25th year in Albemarle Co.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Crossroads Family Medicine clinic is celebrating 25 years of helping patients in southwestern Albemarle County.
The clinic opened in 1995, and serves as a primary care facility for 3,000 patients regularly.
Lead Physician Dr. Andy Lockman and Patient Care Coordinator Bonita Toms have worked together at Crossroads Family Medicine since the beginning. Both say the clinic is meant to help as many people as they can, especially with medical costs and effective care.
“I think one of our goals - both of our goals - was to make this a comfortable welcoming warm place for people to come when they need help. And I think we’ve been successful with that,” Toms said.
The clinic also recently got an update to how it looks, with a fresh coat of paint and some redecoration.
