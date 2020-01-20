Thousands rally in Richmond over gun rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities in Richmond are working to ensure no major incidents break out like the violence of August 2017 in Charlottesville.
Many of those who support gun control and lobby every year have canceled their events Monday, January 20. However, pro-gun activists are out in force at the state capitol.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is advancing three pieces of legislation: limiting the purchase of handguns to one-per-month, allowing local governments to ban firearms in public buildings and parks, and background checks for gun buyers.
Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, and banned weapons from the area in front of the Capitol building.
Hundreds of gun-rights advocates made it through the secured perimeter to rally inside Capital Grounds. The demonstrations inside were largely peaceful with very few, if any, gun-control advocates on the inside.
Many people could be seen wearing a sticker saying "Guns Save Lives".
On the outside of the perimeter, there are thousands crowding the streets of Richmond, many of them armed.
A gun-control rally planned as a vigil later in the afternoon was canceled due to safety threats.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
