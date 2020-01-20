Shake and shiver

Late week warm-up !

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | January 20, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 7:37 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep much of the area dry, with a cold northerly wind. Breezy conditions are expected Today with mostly sunny skies. Wind will calm Tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the teens . Dry conditions will persist throughout much of the week. Temperatures will start to moderate by mid-week, with 50s by this Weekend. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will move across the country, bringing rain to central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Friday night into Saturday. Skies clear by Sunday. Stay warm

Today: Mostly sunny and cold, High: upper 30s

Tonight: A Cuddle Alert !...Mostly clear, Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

