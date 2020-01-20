Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep much of the area dry, with a cold northerly wind. Breezy conditions are expected Today with mostly sunny skies. Wind will calm Tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the teens . Dry conditions will persist throughout much of the week. Temperatures will start to moderate by mid-week, with 50s by this Weekend. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will move across the country, bringing rain to central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Friday night into Saturday. Skies clear by Sunday. Stay warm