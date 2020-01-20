Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep much of the area dry, with a cold northerly wind. Breezy conditions are expected Today with mostly sunny skies. Wind will calm Tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the teens . Dry conditions will persist throughout much of the week. Temperatures will start to moderate by mid-week, with 50s by this Weekend. Meanwhile, a west coast storm will move across the country, bringing rain to central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Friday night into Saturday. Skies clear by Sunday. Stay warm
Today: Mostly sunny and cold, High: upper 30s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert !...Mostly clear, Low: upper teens
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper teens
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
