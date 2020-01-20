Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ″Continuing His Dream & Works″ event held at Carver Recreation Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special ceremony at Charlottesville's Carver Recreation Center paid tribute to the fallen civil rights leader.
In many history classes, people learn about King’s work advocating for black people. Now, an educator and artist in Charlottesville is making sure people remember his messages.
The ″Continuing His Dream & Works″ event included singing, dancing, and praise groups. The purpose of the celebration, hosted by Alex Zan, was to celebrate King’s birthday and bring people together.
Featured singer, artist, and educator, Ti Ames sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day, and says King’s message includes black people in the LGBTQ community. They say the stigma of being LGBTQ in the black community needs to be spoken about more, especially on a day to celebrate king.
“I think it's important to rise up in a lot of ways not just as a black community but be to go ahead and support our allies support queer and trans folk in the black community that we don't always talk about,” Ames said.
This is just one event Alex Zan puts on throughout the year to celebrate community and black history. For a full list, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.