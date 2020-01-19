Cold and Quiet Weather Pattern Starts the Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Arctic air mass will keep us plenty cold right through the mid-week, before temperatures start to rebound.
Arctic high pressure over the Northern plain states will slowly build eastward through the mid-week. Very cold lows in the teens and daytime highs in the 30s will prevail Tuesday and slowly start to edge back up later this week. As this high moves offshore by Thursday and the late week, and the next storm system to our west takes shape, southerly wind flow will help to boost temperatures back to more seasonable levels.
Currently, late Friday night into Saturday is the next chance for any precipitation and this next system looks to bring us rain. Perhaps the mountains could see a mix. Sunday is trending drier with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows in the 10s.
Tuesday: Cold Sunshine. Highs mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Chance of late rain. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
