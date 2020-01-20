Chilly, quiet weather this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Radiant sunshine is out there on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Temperatures will be a bit below average, in the 30s this afternoon and in the teens tonight.
The weather pattern stays pretty calm for the next several days. Much of this week will be dry with temperatures slowly improving by a few degrees each day.
Some changes come by the end of the week. A storm system will bring rain showers by either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Saturday will be the wetter weekend day again with periods of rain expected throughout the day. We will dry out on Sunday with temperatures near 50 degrees.
Today, MLK Day: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the teens.
Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a late shower. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs near 50 degrees.
