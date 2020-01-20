ACSO investigating reports of counterfeit money in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man using counterfeit bills.
The sheriff's office says the man used several fake $100 bills at five retailers over the weekend.
Authorities received reports from Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Yerona and Weyers Cave.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
01/20/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
An unknown male passed several counterfeit $100 bills, at five local retailers, over the weekend.
Deputies took reports from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona, and Weyers Cave,where it’s alleged that a male passed the fake money to purchase gift cards.
If you have any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.