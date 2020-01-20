ACPD: Phone scam impersonating Albemarle Co. Police Dept.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are warning people about a phone scam.
01/20/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department is alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Captain Darrell Byers of the Albemarle County Police Department. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, but the matter could also be resolved through a wire transfer of funds. Two individuals have contacted ACPD to report this scam today.
Please be aware that the Albemarle County Police Department does not contact individuals for wire transfers. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact ACPD to report the call at 434-977-9041.
