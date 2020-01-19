UVa wrestling crushes VMI 44-3 at Memorial Gymnasium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia wrestling team won nine out of ten weight classes in a 44-3 victory against VMI on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers received bonus-points victories in seven of the matches, and Jack Mueller (125), Louie Hayes (133), and Robert Scherer (HWT) all recorded pins.
UVa (7-2) will be back in action at #5 NC State on Friday.
Virginia 44, VMI 3
125: No. 2 Jack Mueller pinned John McGarry (VMI), 0:58 – UVA 6, VMI 0
133: No. 19 Louie Hayes pinned Clifton Conway (VMI), 2:32 – UVA 12, VMI 0
141: Brian Courtney tech fall Noah Roulo (VMI), 17-2 (4:32) – UVA 17, VMI 0
149: Denton Spencer tech fall Job Chishko (VMI), 16-0 (5:00) – UVA 22, VMI 0
157: Justin McCoy tech fall Will Lawrence (VMI), 23-8 (7:00) – UVA 27, VMI 0
165: Krystian Kinsey dec. Jon Hoover (VMI), 6-1 – UVA 30, VMI 0
174: Neal Richards (VMI) dec. Victor Marcelli, 10-4 – UVA 30, VMI 3
184: Michael Battista dec. Max Gallahan (VMI), 9-4 – UVA 33, VMI 3
197: No. 8 Jay Aiello tech fall. Zachary Brown (VMI), 18-2 (2:36) – UVA 38, VMI 3
HWT: Robert Scherer pinned Robbie Adelstein (VMI), 2:28 – UVA 44, VMI 3
