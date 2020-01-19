No. 20 UVa women’s tennis beats Towson 7-0 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #20 Virginia women’s tennis team crushed Towson 7-0 in its season opener on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The entire match took only two hours to complete.
UVa quickly won the doubles point against the Tigers, and the 'Hoos won all the singles matches in straight sets.
“The fall season is a bunch of preparation," says head coach Sara O’Leary. "A bunch of tournaments, but they’re all individual tournaments, so to get back out there, and play next to your teammates, was something they were really looking forward to. I felt like they played with a lot of pride, and a lot of joy, and connectedness between each other, which is something we’ve been building towards, so I’m really excited about it.”
Freshman Natasha Subash won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles in her first collegiate dual match.
Virginia will be back in action next weekend against No. 17 Cal in the ITA Kickoff in Kansas.
#20 Virginia 7, Towson 0
Singles competition
1. #30 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Alexa Martinez (TOWSON) 6-0, 6-0
2. Amber O'Dell (VA) def. Amelia Lawson (TOWSON) 6-3, 6-1
3. #78 Sofia Munera (VA) def. Themis Haliou (TOWSON) 6-0, 6-1
4. Vivian Glozman (VA) def. Phoebe Collins (TOWSON) 6-0, 6-1
5. Chloe Gullickson (VA) def. Sarah Pospischill (TOWSON) 6-0, 6-2
6. Hunter Bleser (VA) def. Elessa Jacobs (TOWSON) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Chloe Gullickson/Amber O'Dell (VA) def. Phoebe Collins/Themis Haliou (TOWSON) 6-1
2. Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) def. Alexa Martinez/Amelia Lawson (TOWSON) 6-1
3. Vivian Glozman/Hunter Bleser (VA) def. Jessica Assenmacher/Lauryn Jacobs (TOWSON) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,3,4,6,5,2)
T-2:00 A-112
