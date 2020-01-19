Much colder through mid week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A colder northwest wind flow will usher in low temperatures to the upper teens and 20s overnight and into early Monday. The wind chill will make it feel a little colder. You’ll need your coat and gloves the next couple days and nights if you’re going outside.
Temperatures will be more typical of January through mid-week. Along with dry conditions.
Tracking a developing storm system off the West Coast. It will arrive in our region late Friday night into the weekend. At this time, it looks like a cold rain for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We’ll have to watch for possible wintry mix of sleet and snow along the Blue Ridge and over the Shenandoah Valley.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and much colder. Lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s by dawn. A blustery northwest wind.
Monday: Sunshiny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshiny and colder. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the seasonable mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly a cold rain for central Virginia. There could be a wintry mix over the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the 40s for central VA. Lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.