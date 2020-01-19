Feeling like winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Steady temperatures this morning will remain above freezing all day. A gusty wind will turn to the northwest and this will bring in colder air for tonight and the next few days. The coldest stretch of weather so far this winter. Temperatures will be a little below average for a change through mid week.
A storm system will develop over the Mississippi Valley Thursday. Ahead of the weather maker, our winds will turn to the south and southwest. Boosting high temperatures to the lower 50s through Saturday. That means when the low pressure area arrives, it will be in rain form. It does look like a soaking rainfall at this time.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph. Higher gusts over the mountains.
Sunday night: Clear and much colder. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s by dawn. The wind will make it feel colder.
Monday: Sunshine with highs of 35 to 40 degrees. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper teens for most.
Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the seasonable mid 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Rain is likely. Highs lower 50s.
