Tracking wintry mix and cold rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There was a brief passing sleet and snow shower early this morning. Remaining cloudy with a little light wintry mix and drizzle possible through early afternoon. Most of the chilly rain and higher elevation freezing rain will arrive later this afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will go above freezing for most areas this afternoon.
Precipitation will exit overnight and sunshine will return Sunday.
We will have a colder weather patter through mid next. Dry weather is expected for next week. Temperatures will rebound by next Thursday and Friday.
The next significant weather maker will arrive next Saturday.
Saturday: A little light wintry mix and drizzle at time through early afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast. A steadier cold rain will arrive by mid to later afternoon. Some freezing rain possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some sleet could briefly mix at times for the lower elevations. There could be some slick areas over the higher elevations on untreated surfaces. Highs in the 30s most of the day.
Saturday night: Evening showers and drizzle will exit. Drying overnight and breezy. Steady temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 40s for central VA.
Sunday night: Clear and colder. Lows lower 20s.
Monday and Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows 15 to 20.
Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.
Rain showers look likely at this time for next Saturday.
