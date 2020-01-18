State of emergency in full effect ahead of Monday’s rally

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth is under a state of emergency as officials in Richmond brace for a big gun rally Monday.
On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group wanted the court to block Governor Ralph Northam's ban on weapons at that rally.
This comes after a Richmond Circuit Court judge denied the group’s injunction on Thursday. The state of emergency went into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
