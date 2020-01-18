Six former Cavaliers inducted into UVa Baseball Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six former UVA baseball players were inducted into the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 18th.
“It’s funny reminiscing on memories and experiences that I still think about to this day," says Liberty baseball assistant coach and inductee Tyler Cannon. "It’s really good to catch up with my old teammates and friends.”
The players include Kevin Arico, Tyler Cannon, Ryan Gilleland, Nick Howard, Jarrett Parker, and Chris Taylor.
“I credit so much of my success to my baseball career and what I learned here and just an overall understanding of the game," says shortstop for the Dodgers and inductee Chris Taylor.
"How to prepare, how to go about my business, and have a consistent every day approach,” says Taylor.
What is special about this year’s ceremony is the “1186 to Omaha” documentary by producer/director Bill Reifenberger and executive producer Curtis Monk premieres.
“You look at the class across the board," says inductee Nick Howard. “There are a lot of guys when I was looking to go play baseball, they were in the College World Series, so they have a lot to do with the expectations of this program.”
