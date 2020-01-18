Rain and ice exit tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There was some wintry mix of mainly sleet and a little freezing rain/ice this morning. Most of the afternoon and early this evening we’ve had a cold rainfall.
Temperatures will hold steady, if not come up a few degrees overnight. The rain will exit to the east as winds pick up from the southwest ahead of a cold front.
Becoming drier overnight into Sunday. Sunshine returns Sunday with a brisk breeze and temperatures near average for January.
Much colder by Monday morning. We’ll have the coldest stretch of winter so far through mid week. It will also remain dry through Friday.
A storm system looks to arrive by next Saturday.
Saturday night: Showers exit. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to about 40 degrees. South to southwest breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 30s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 40s for central Virginia. West wind at 10 to 25 mph.
Sunday night: Clear and much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Upper 10s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Monday and Tuesday: Sunshiny, blue sky and cold. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows 15 to 20 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Thursday and Friday: Sun, a few clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 20s. Lows near 40 degrees Friday night ahead of our next weather system.
Saturday: Rain showers likely at this time. High temperatures around 50 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.