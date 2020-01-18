New company takes over ownership of Waynesboro Golf & Country Club

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Golf & Country Club is under new ownership. Just this week River City Collective, LLC bought the country club.
Waynesboro Golf & Country Club Press Release:
Waynesboro, Virginia, USA, January 15, 2020 – As of January 15, 2020 the assets of the Waynesboro Golf & Country Club have been acquired by River City Collective, LLC.
River City Collective will work closely with members and community partners to continue the clubs revitalization efforts along with its transition to a private facility. Additional information will be released in early February.
