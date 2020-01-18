JMU looks to study industrial hemp opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison University is looking to study industrial hemp opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley.
The study has three primary goals - examine the current economic state of the hemp market, collect agricultural data, and create a web portal to connect researchers to practitioners.
A GO Virginia grant for the work requires a match and Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County's administrator, is suggesting supervisors commit $2,5000. "The study will, you know it'll help agriculture in the county. It will provide information. It'll give them some documentation to look at, so I think it's a worthwhile effort to consider the grant and all the players that are involved."
Six counties have already committed funds. Augusta County will consider this at their next supervisor’s meeting. Staunton has also been asked to contribute.
