Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to open “A Place Fit For Women” exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new exhibit is getting ready to open in Charlottesville.
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is opening its exhibit called “A Place Fit For Women” on Saturday night. The title is taken from a speech given by women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth in 1867.
The installation features 14 paintings of African American women and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which provides men and women with equal voting rights.
“African American women have always worked to advance American democracy. And so this exhibition gives us an opportunity to look at the work of some of America's most engaging, compelling black women,” Director of the Jefferson School Andrea Douglas said.
The exhibit opens at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be open until April.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.