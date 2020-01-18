Friday night’s high school basketball scores & highlights

Friday night’s high school basketball scores & highlights
WAHS senior forward Tommy Mangrum scored his 1000th career point against Albemarle on Friday, January 17th.
By Aileen Hnatiuk | January 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:39 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

FUMA vs. STAB

Seton School vs. Tandem Friends

Louisa 83, Fluvanna 72

Waynesboro 60, Turner Ashby 57

Blue Ridge 82, Roanoke Catholic 47

Charlottesville 53, Monticello 49

Albemarle 44, Western Boys 42

Madison County 60, Luray 58

Trinity Episcopal 95, Woodberry Forest 35

Stuarts Draft 75, Wilson Memorial 71

Harrisonburg 49, Spotswood 46

Buckingham County 71, Central of Lunenburg 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverheads 39, Fort Defiance 35

Miller School 63, Eastern Mennonite 19

Louisa 60, Fluvanna 55, OT

Charlottesville 58, Monticello 54

Luray 51, Madison County 35

Albemarle 34, Western Albemarle 33

Luray 51, Madison County 35

Buckingham County 46, Central of Lunenburg 25

Buffalo Gap 36, Staunton 31, OT

Spotswood 69, Harrisonburg 26

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.