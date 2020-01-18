Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission seeks input from the community on next Sister City

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is inviting people to share their thoughts on the choice for its next sister city.
The two places under consideration are Huehuetenango, Guatemala and Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina.
The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission will hold an input and information session Wednesday night at Buford Middle School. That gets underway at 6 p.m.
You can also share your thoughts by filling out an online survey.
