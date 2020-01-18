Albemarle County Democrats hold breakfast to discuss gun control legislation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Democrats in Albemarle County hosted a breakfast Saturday morning where they discussed gun control legislation efforts. This comes as Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday’s rally at the Capitol.
The Albemarle County Democratic Party hosted representatives from Futures Without Violence and Moms Demand Action to discuss gun control strategies. Three bills have already passed in the state senate. “I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what the gun legislation will do. It seems common sense to me when we’re talking about universal background checks, and things like that,” Albemarle County Democrat’s Voter Engagement Chairperson, Teresa Willis, said.
The group also discussed the second amendment sanctuary cities sweeping across the state. Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds was slated to attend but had to cancel due to the inclement weather.
