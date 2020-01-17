WPD: 2 charged in connection with Tiffany Dr. shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two men are charged in connection with a shooting that Waynesboro police say started as a domestic disturbance.
01/17/2020 Updated release from the Waynesoboro Police Department:
As a result of investigation into the shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of Tiffany Drive yesterday Waynesboro police have identified and charged two Waynesboro residents.
Antwan Demarcus Tinsley, 30, who was wounded in the shooting, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Tinsley was arrested upon being released from the University of Virginia hospital where he had received treatment for his wound and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Zerrion Demante Warfield, 18, has been charged with felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Warfield turned himself in last night at the Waynesboro Police Department and is also being held at Middle River regional jail without bond.
The shooting, which began as a domestic disturbance, resulted in more than 20 rounds being exchanged by the two suspects and damage to several vehicles which were hit by the gunfire.
This investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.
01/16/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers of the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the 200 block of Tiffany Drive on a report of shots fired.
Responding officers discovered several vehicles had been shot, and suspects had fled the area. One gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries was located at Windigrove Drive and was transported to U.V.A. Medical Center.
Westwood Hills Elementary School was placed on a limited lock down due to the proximity of the incident. This incident is currently under investigation.
