UVa women’s basketball falls 62-56 at Wake Forest; Drops to 2-4 in ACC

Head coach Tina Thompson says, “That first quarter gave us too deep of a hole, especially having to try to dig out of it on the road. Even though we continued to dig at it and fought through, it was a little too much to overcome. It was our intention in the game knowing that anytime we would run and attack the basket, it would be a tough guard for them. In the first half, they had 12 offensive rebounds. Twenty-five overall rebounds and 12 of them were offensive. That is hard for anyone to overcome. We didn’t box out and limit them to one shot so we could rebound and get into transition.”