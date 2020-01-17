UVa women’s basketball falls 62-56 at Wake Forest; Drops to 2-4 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 62-56 at Wake Forest Thursday night, as the Demon Deacons led wire-to-wire in Winston-Salem.
The Wahoos missed their first eight shots, and didn’t score until there was 3:22 remaining in the 1st quarter.
Head coach Tina Thompson says, “That first quarter gave us too deep of a hole, especially having to try to dig out of it on the road. Even though we continued to dig at it and fought through, it was a little too much to overcome. It was our intention in the game knowing that anytime we would run and attack the basket, it would be a tough guard for them. In the first half, they had 12 offensive rebounds. Twenty-five overall rebounds and 12 of them were offensive. That is hard for anyone to overcome. We didn’t box out and limit them to one shot so we could rebound and get into transition.”
Wake Forest held a 45-26 advantage in rebounding, and they made 16-of-17 free throw attempts, compared to 9-of-14 for Virginia.
UVa trailed by as many as sixteen points in the 1st half, and they were down 33-22 at halftime.
The Cavaliers rallied in the 2nd half, and a three-pointer by Dominique Toussaint cut the deficit to 53-50 with 3:04 remaining, but they were never able to take the lead.
Toussaint scored ten points for Virginia, while Jocelyn Willoughby led the team with 20 points.
Freshman Shemera Williams added 11 points off the bench.
UVa (7-10, 2-4 ACC) will be back in action at home against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Tip-off is set for three o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.
