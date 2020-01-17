UVA School of Continuing and Professional Studies hosts “Renewing the American Dream” event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Right now, the American economy is strong, but millions of people are struggling with equal opportunities. On Thursday, several Charlottesville community leaders gathered for a conversation about what can be done to address the issue.
The University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies hosted a discussion called ‘Renewing the American Dream’. It was all about bridging the gap between communities to make opportunities available for everyone.
Dozens of people gathered at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville on Thursday for a much-needed conversation. Leaders within the community joined UVA’s President Jim Ryan on stage with their insight on inclusivity surrounding education and opportunity.
"It's really about perception and narrative and how we see people and the kind of narratives and assumptions we make about why a person hasn't pulled themselves up yet by their bootstraps,” Brennan Gould, with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, said.
Some people say the reason people are struggling is because of systemic problems.
"We have to stop seeing poverty as a personal failing and start to see as the inevitable result of the systems that are failing people, putting people in poverty and keeping them there,” Angela Ciolfi, with the Legal Aid Justice Center, said.
Business opportunities were also discussed. After the events of August 2017, more businesses have started expanding opportunities for all employees.
"We appreciate since August 12, 2017, a lot of organizations and businesses have been thinking about what they have been implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, do that in your business so that accessibility can be available for everyone,” Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, with the Charlottesville Chamber Business Diversity Council, said.
Gould feels Charlottesville is a successful place, but people can do better when stereotypes are broken. “We can be a place where everyone can thrive, but it matters that we acknowledge differently, that we see that we’re situated differently.”
One thing the speakers agree on is that continuing community engagement and having conversations at the dinner table are some of the most effective ways to make a change.
