Sen. Kaine speaks with UVA students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic Senator Tim Kaine made a stop in Charlottesville Friday, just as Capitol Hill gets set for an impeachment showdown.
Kaine spoke to students at the University of Virginia Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy Friday, January 17, about the War Powers Resolution he's introduced in the Senate to end hostilities with Iran without approval from Congress. The senator spoke at length about his rationale behind introducing it, and how impeachment might affect it.
Kaine took questions from students in the audience, and discussed at length the constitutionality of War Powers, going back to the original act in 1973. The bill has privileged status -- meaning kaine can call it to the floor after only 10 days and pass it by a simple majority.
Multiple Republicans have crossed the political aisle, giving the resolution the 51 votes it needs to pass.
The big question is, with the impeachment trial looming, when should Kaine call it to the floor?
"We'll work out some deal, probably between the Democratic and Republican leaders, instead of stopping the impeachment trial for a couple of days. My intuition tells me what we'll probably do is have debate an amendment and vote on my resolution maybe in the morning a couple of days ago, instead of just stopping everything," Kaine said.
The senator says he expects President Trump will veto the resolution. However, Kaine hopes the bi-partisan support for the bill encourages the president toward easing tensions with Iran.
