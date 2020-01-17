A mix of precipitation types tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a nice, mild, fairly dry stretch for us, but big changes unfold tomorrow. A storm system coming out of the Midwest will bring unsettled weather for the first half of the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of the area from 10 AM to 7 PM Saturday.
A quick burst of snow is possible early tomorrow morning. This will miss most locations here in Central Virginia, bringing snow showers mainly to portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Northern Virginia. After that, the weather will be fairly quiet for the midday hours. By the afternoon, a second round of moisture will roll through. This will start as a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the area. Ice is mainly a concern for the higher elevations where around .1″ of accumulation is expected. The transition to rain will likely happen too quickly to accumulate elsewhere.
Light rain showers will continue through early Saturday night before exiting. Around a quarter inch of rain or less is expected across the board.
Clearing and breezy on Sunday. Dry weather will take us through much of next week. For the first half of the week, temperatures will remain near or slightly below average. Beyond that we will turn milder toward the end of the week.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows in the 20s to near 30.
Tomorrow: Early AM snow north. PM wintry mix to rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Clearing and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday, MLK Day: Sunny, cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sunny, cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny and seasonal. Highs in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Sunny and turning milder. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
