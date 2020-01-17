A mix of precipitation types tomorrow

A quick burst of snow is possible early tomorrow morning. This will miss most locations here in Central Virginia, bringing snow showers mainly to portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Northern Virginia. After that, the weather will be fairly quiet for the midday hours. By the afternoon, a second round of moisture will roll through. This will start as a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the area. Ice is mainly a concern for the higher elevations where around .1″ of accumulation is expected. The transition to rain will likely happen too quickly to accumulate elsewhere.