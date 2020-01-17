Little wintry Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are noticeably colder on this Friday. It will remain dry today and tonight. Tracking the progress of a winter storm system over the Great Plains. It will head our way Saturday. A little snow and sleet is possible Saturday morning. Mainly north of I-64. The best chance for a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will arrive in the afternoon. Temperatures will be going above freezing. Little to no snow, ice and sleet accumulation for the lowlands. Elevated surfaces over the mountains may have a little ice.
Precipitation will exit to the east Saturday night.
Sun will returns Sunday, along with colder temperatures. Near or below average high and low temperatures to start next week.
It does look dry with a moderating trend at the end of next week.
Friday: Hazy sun and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday night: Clouds thicken, lows the mid 20s to lower 30s by dawn.
Saturday: A brief chance for a little light snow and sleet in the morning. A better chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected. There could be slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces over the higher elevations. Temperatures going above freezing in the upper 30s.
Saturday night: Precipitation, mostly chilly showers and drizzle will exit. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs near 50.
