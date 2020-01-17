Little wintry Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are noticeably colder on this Friday. It will remain dry today and tonight. Tracking the progress of a winter storm system over the Great Plains. It will head our way Saturday. A little snow and sleet is possible Saturday morning. Mainly north of I-64. The best chance for a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will arrive in the afternoon. Temperatures will be going above freezing. Little to no snow, ice and sleet accumulation for the lowlands. Elevated surfaces over the mountains may have a little ice.