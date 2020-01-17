Electric School Buses coming to Louisa, Waynesboro

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County and Waynesboro City Schools will be some of the first school divisions in the state to receive electric school buses from Dominion Energy. Each locality will receive two buses as part of the program.
Dominion is providing 50 buses to 16 localities by the end of 2020 as part of a plan announced back in august to replace diesel-powered buses with electric ones. The goal is to reduce the carbon footprint and reduce emissions by 80% by 2050.
"It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to have a learning opportunity for our students and for our community. There are cost savings involved. Plus to be on the front end of being more environmentally conscious, so we’re very excited about that,” Assistant Superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools Vermell Grant said.
Phase two involves providing even more buses. It has yet to be approved by the state.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.