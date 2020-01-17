Congressman Riggleman discusses separating personal from professional while in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WVIR) - During his first term in Washington representing Virginia’s 5th District, Denver Riggleman says he’s spoken his mind and been true to himself, regardless of how others might see that.
One of the most frustrating things he says he’s come across is that a lot of people can’t separate the personal from the professional. Feeling powerless no matter how much he wants to help is Riggleman’s biggest fear.
“It’s the worry that what I’m doing doesn’t make a difference. It’s the worry that no matter what I do, it seems like people want to define you by what you have behind your name regardless of who you are or what you’ve done," Riggleman said.
Riggleman kicks off his reelection campaign on Saturday at the Boar’s Head in Albemarle County.
