Congressman Denver Riggleman weighs-in on Gov. Northam’s recent temporary gun-ban

“Yeah, there’s an emotional aspect of this - it’s awful. But I think you always have to err on the side of constitutional rights and know that there are bad people out there. i know that’s not the politically correct thing to say, especially in Charlottesville. But when you go down in Buckingham, when you go down in the south side, you don’t have gun violence. You have people who hunt every day, love their kids, protect America and as a constitutionalist, it’s very difficult for me not to support those who say this is an overreach by the new administration at the state house,” Riggleman said.