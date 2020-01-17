Committee to address Charlottesville’s failure to raise funds for Vinegar Hill monument

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A city committee is drafting plans to address how Charlottesville is honoring a historic African American neighborhood. The Historic Resources Committee is still working what it will bring to council to address the city’s failure to raise funds for a Vinegar Hill monument.
In 2012, the city allocated $18,000 and commissioned artist Melvin Edwards to design the monument, however fundraising stalled.
The committee tasked with honoring Vinegar Hill is working on urging city council to support a new round of fundraising. The committee may also ask the council to recommit funding for Vinegar Hill Park and remind the council that part of the neighborhood’s physical fabric remains.
Director of the Jefferson School Andrea Douglas says the city has not offered funding for the project in years. “Two years ago the city offered $25,000 - the last $25,000 of funding for the statue. In and if we needed it, or it was needed. That's really a very interesting position to take again given that they are in fact the body that created the project.”
The Historic Resources Committee will also add to the temporary signage honoring Vinegar Hill Park. The committee says it plans to have a total of 28 temporary posters but is still determining how and when they will go up.
