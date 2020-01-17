Charlottesville Registrar’s Office helping homeless vote

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Absentee voting in the Democratic Presidential Primary is underway across Virginia. As people pick up their ballots, some questions remain about voter rights, especially for people who don’t have a fixed address.
Staff at the City of Charlottesville Registrar’s Office say those without a home can put down a post office box if they have one. They can also use the address of a nearby shelter, such as the Haven or the Salvation Army.
Presenting photo identification can also be a potential obstacle for homeless voters. City staff members say you can go to the Registrar's Office and get a voting card with a photo ID for free. An address is also required for this, but the registrar says it can be any address as long as it's in Charlottesville.
“Our new voter registration has a place to check if you are homeless. Yes you can still vote if you are citizen of Virginia, or another state, and then you fill out their application,” Charlottesville Assistant Registrar Audrey Dannenberg said.
If you are registering to vote for the first time, or requesting an absentee ballot, then just know to expect mail at whatever address you put down on the form.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.