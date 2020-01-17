Charlottesville plans to inspect Dewberry building to ensure safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is hoping to get a better look inside a Downtown Mall eyesore. City officials are hoping to hire an independent inspector to make sure The Dewberry building is safe.
The city says that after years of exposure to the elements it is planning on getting an outside opinion on whether this skeleton of a building isn't a danger to everyone.
Charlottesville sent a letter in late 2019 to the Dewberry Group asking permission to have an independent consultant to inspect the structural integrity of the building. Over the years concerns about loose construction debris, rodent infestations, and extensive vegetation have grown.
According to the city, Dewberry last had the site inspected in March of 2017.
City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says as the 12th anniversary of the groundbreaking on the property approaches, the city wants to do everything it can to see it used to its full potential. “It’s not often that I can I speak for all of Charlottesville, but in this case, I think I speak for all of Charlottesville that we would like Dewberry’s steel structure to be gone as soon as possible.”
The city says Dewberry has not responded to the letter and last heard from him in early 2019. The city attorney’s office is considering legal options.
